Snapshot: Italian 2021-23 spending plan (video)

Sarcos and BAE team up to explore advanced perception and sensing capabilities
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August.
The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP), highlights overall investment of €73.2 billion ($86.2 billion) in defence over the next three years.
Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini stated that the DPP reflects the nation's need to 'reposition' itself in the wider international defence contest, while 'relaunching' the local defence industry through a thorough military modernisation will be the main objective in the coming years.
In this video, Shephard puts together a snapshot of Italian defence spending, collating key data from across all domains (air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace), including the top investment priorities for each military division.
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
The Radar Systems Handbook Issue 5 covers the full spectrum of radar systems and subsystems across the land, sea and air domains. Read for free.
Unarmed Minuteman III was launched on 11 August; meanwhile, China expands its ICBM silo-building.
Assembly continued of KC-390 tactical transport aircraft in Q2 and more Super Tucanos were delivered, but some Embraer customers are feeling the financial pinch.
The US officially points the finger at Tehran after the 30 July UAV attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps continues to ratchet tensions with a grandiose new claim.
Turkish company ARES shipyards hits IDEF 2021 show floor with its Ulaq AUSV.