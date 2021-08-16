Snapshot: Italian 2021-23 spending plan (video)

The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August.

The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale (DPP), highlights overall investment of €73.2 billion ($86.2 billion) in defence over the next three years.

Italian Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini stated that the DPP reflects the nation's need to 'reposition' itself in the wider international defence contest, while 'relaunching' the local defence industry through a thorough military modernisation will be the main objective in the coming years.

In this video, Shephard puts together a snapshot of Italian defence spending, collating key data from across all domains (air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace), including the top investment priorities for each military division.