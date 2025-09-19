Singapore’s DSTA seeks wider partnerships to advance robotics and AI capabilities

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is expanding collaboration beyond traditional defence primes, seeking input from commercial technology companies to accelerate advances in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ahead of the agency’s 25th anniversary, chief executive Ng Chad-son said DSTA has adopted agile procurement practices and introduced block contracts to allow greater flexibility across multiple suppliers.

The agency is also matching local companies with overseas partners to strengthen industry expertise. For instance, autonomous underwater systems specialist BeeX has been paired with French firm EL Wave to co-develop subsurface scanning technologies.

Over the past few years, DSTA has trialled more