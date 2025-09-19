To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Singapore’s DSTA seeks wider partnerships to advance robotics and AI capabilities

Singapore’s DSTA seeks wider partnerships to advance robotics and AI capabilities

19th September 2025 - 12:01 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

Platform-agnostic robotic C3 with Razer-designed console. (Photo: DSTA)

The technology organisation is expecting a significant rise in the number of staff working across robotics and digital solutions as it becomes more of a focal point.

Singapore’s Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) is expanding collaboration beyond traditional defence primes, seeking input from commercial technology companies to accelerate advances in robotics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Ahead of the agency’s 25th anniversary, chief executive Ng Chad-son said DSTA has adopted agile procurement practices and introduced block contracts to allow greater flexibility across multiple suppliers.

The agency is also matching local companies with overseas partners to strengthen industry expertise. For instance, autonomous underwater systems specialist BeeX has been paired with French firm EL Wave to co-develop subsurface scanning technologies.

Over the past few years, DSTA has trialled more

Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard's Singapore correspondent, primarily covering land and sea systems.

Read full bio

