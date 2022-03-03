To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore to stand up fourth armed service for digital domain

3rd March 2022 - 00:22 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

National servicemen are seen here at the Defence Cyber Organisation. Its functions will be subsumed into the Digital and Intelligence Service to be stood up in 2022. (MINDEF)

Amidst ambitious equipment plans for its SAF 2040 vision, Singapore's military will set up a new armed service this year to serve in the digital realm.

To better defend Singapore against growing threats in the digital domain and accelerate its C4I capabilities, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will form a fourth service, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS). It will be dedicated to digital defence.

MINDEF said the DIS would ‘provide accurate, relevant and timely early warning and operational intelligence’, and tightly integrate the SAF’s capabilities across the services to deal with a spectrum of threats, including those from the digital domain.

‘At the same time, the DIS will have the dedicated focus to realise the full potential of emerging digital technology, such as cloud, data

