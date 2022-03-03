Singapore to stand up fourth armed service for digital domain

To better defend Singapore against growing threats in the digital domain and accelerate its C4I capabilities, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will form a fourth service, the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS). It will be dedicated to digital defence.

MINDEF said the DIS would ‘provide accurate, relevant and timely early warning and operational intelligence’, and tightly integrate the SAF’s capabilities across the services to deal with a spectrum of threats, including those from the digital domain.

‘At the same time, the DIS will have the dedicated focus to realise the full potential of emerging digital technology, such as cloud, data