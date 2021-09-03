Shvabe upgrades laser imager

A new thermal imaging channel has been added to a Shvabe thermal imaging device. (Photo: Shvabe)

Upgraded Russian imaging system is expected to deliver 3-10x magnification.

Shvabe Holding subsidiary MZ Sapphir has upgraded one of its laser imaging devices by adding a thermal imaging channel, a passive mode control panel and other technical elements.

‘The new device enables surveillance in low light night-time conditions and low atmospheric visibility caused by fog, rain, snow and other weather events,’ Shvabe parent company Rostec announced on 3 September.

The patented upgraded imaging system is expected to deliver 3-10x magnification. Under normal conditions, the maximum recognition range will be 1km for a human figure, 4km for a truck and 15km for a ship.

MZ Sapphir CEO Sergey Kuznetsov noted: ‘The proposed solution improves the functionality of night vision devices. Precision surveillance in difficult conditions and quick angular field adjustment without compromising the image quality are just some of the advantages of the new build.’