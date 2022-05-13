Should the US reassess its defence strategy?

Jankel branches out in Australia with Project Greyfin in mind
A new partnership between Jankel and IDES is intended to exploit Australian market opportunities such as SOF capability modernisation under Project Greyfin (Land 1508).
The current geopolitical scenario, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine allied to Chinese territorial and maritime ambitions, raises questions about US defence strategies and the need to reassess some of them.
Defence experts pointed out in a recent webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution that, even having a powerful arsenal and expressive defence budget in addition to very well-equipped and trained armed forces, the US could not prevent the actions of President Vladimir Putin and seems also to be unable to stop China from projecting power and influence into the South China Sea and the wider Pacific.
‘We haven't done
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
A new partnership between Jankel and IDES is intended to exploit Australian market opportunities such as SOF capability modernisation under Project Greyfin (Land 1508).
Leidos Australia will oversee a new system to maintain medical data for ADF personnel.
Political, diplomatic and military discussions — undertaken since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began — will result in Finland becoming a member of NATO with broad popular support.
Earlier this year, the MoD published a ten-year equipment plan, notable for being the first not to have a deficit in spending in many years.
A secretive security pact has turned Solomon Islands into potentially a first South Pacific location for a Chinese military base. But would such a base be an asset or a liability?
As the USAF tinkers with F-15EX production plans, Boeing could be faced with difficult industrial base decisions.