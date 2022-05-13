Should the US reassess its defence strategy?

The current geopolitical scenario, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine allied to Chinese territorial and maritime ambitions, raises questions about US defence strategies and the need to reassess some of them.

Defence experts pointed out in a recent webinar hosted by the Brookings Institution that, even having a powerful arsenal and expressive defence budget in addition to very well-equipped and trained armed forces, the US could not prevent the actions of President Vladimir Putin and seems also to be unable to stop China from projecting power and influence into the South China Sea and the wider Pacific.

‘We haven't done