Shephard Media Partners With Navy Lookout

Shephard Media has partnered with Navy Lookout in a move that will see the two organisations work together to bring the best independent naval news to global defence decision-makers.

Combining the resources of the two organisations enables breaking news to be delivered faster, whilst features and analysis can be broader in scope without losing any of their trusted thoughtfulness readers of both sites have come to expect.

The alliance also merges the Navy Lookout and Shephard communities, providing a robust forum for readers to debate and learn about the key issues facing the naval domain whilst also offering advertisers more options for campaign targeting.

“Shephard Media has been covering the naval domain for over 40 years and the new powerhouse partnership with Navy Lookout enhances our offering to audiences and advertisers alike. It’s another way Shephard is providing the gold standard in defence problem-solving solutions,” Darren Lake, CEO of Shephard Media stated.

Pete Sandeman of Navy Lookout said, “This new alliance with Shephard Media will leverage their resources and experience to raise the quality and depth of content for our audience. Our independent coverage, focussed primarily on the Royal Navy, will continue to develop and expand”.

About Shephard Media

Shephard Media provides marketing solutions and business information to the defence sector of value--with quality and integrity--that give their customers a business advantage: the decisive edge. Shephard’s gold standard product portfolio, created by defence experts, enables their clients to own the defence marketing ecosystem.

Shephard News, trusted for over 40 years, captivates the attention of the world’s most important defence decision-makers, whilst Defence Insight remains the best source of integrated defence market intelligence. Shephard Studio builds on the legacy of Shephard’s digital-first innovation and collaborates exclusively with defence companies to create bespoke content that drives outstanding brand and product awareness at scale, distributed across the Shephard Advertising Network , read by 1.9m defence decision-makers every year.

About Navy Lookout

Established in 2007*, navylookout.com and its supporting social media presence is the leading independent online voice focused on the Royal Navy. We provide coverage and analysis of operations, procurement and the future shape of the Navy.

Information is presented in a way that is accessible to both the public and defence professionals. The site is widely read by serving naval personnel including senior officers, politicians, journalists and industry leaders. The majority of visitors are from the UK but global readership is growing, particularly in the United States. Website traffic has experienced a consistent year-on-year increase and the social media platforms now have a following totalling over 300,000†.

*Save the Royal Navy was rebranded as Navy Lookout in January 2021 †As of March 2022