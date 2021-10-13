To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Serco secures Space Force surveillance systems contract

13th October 2021 - 18:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Space Fence is the first US DoD space domain awareness mission to operate from a net-centric location instead of being co-located with another sensor site. (Photo: Serco)

A new US Space Force contract for Serco has a five-month base period with five one-year options worth a total value of $33 million if fully exercised.

Serco’s North American subsidiary has been awarded a new Space Fence Operations and Maintenance contract by the US Space Force Space Operations Command (SpOC).

As prime contractor, Serco will provide services to manage, operate, maintain and provide logistical and ground support for the Space Fence ground-based S-band radar space surveillance system

Serco CEO Dave Dacquino said ‘From Serco’s RAF Fylingdales work in the UK starting in 1963 through our GEODSS win here in the US last year, Serco brings an impressive depth and breadth of experience and knowledge to space operations,’

Serco will perform space domain awareness (SDA) operations, logistics and organizational level maintenance for the Space Fence radar and supporting systems. The company will also provide cybersecurity, training and knowledge management.

Work will be undertaken in Huntsville, Alabama and Kwajalein Atoll, Marshall Islands, and managed from Serco’s Colorado Springs location.

