UK MoD awards Serco RAF support contract

The RAF fly many aircraft from Brize Norton, such as this Atlas C.1. (Photo: UK Royal Air Force)

Serco to more than double employees at RAF Brize Norton as part of MoD support contract.

Serco has been awarded a contract to provide specialist support services at RAF base Brize Norton, causing the organisation to more than double the number of people it employs at the base.

The UK MoD awarded the contract, which has a value of £40milion over the initial three-year period, with a potential for a further two one-year extension options, bringing the total to £65million.

Serco will introduce new specialist services in addition to the existing roles that it has been delivering at RAF Brize Norton since 1997.

Brize Norton is the main operating base for the RAF’s entire air transport and air-to-air refuelling fleets as well as being the largest station.

The new contract will see Serco introduce new specialist services at the base, including airfield services, additional engineering, transport, fuels, logistics, cargo and freight movements, fitness instructors and administration.

These are added to the existing roles of RAMP services, engineering, security, IT support services, photography and transport services that Serco already delivers.