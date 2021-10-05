SecDef funds Princeton Infrared Technologies’ SWIR EO seeker

Italy signs on for six P180 turboprops
Italy and Piaggio Aerospace have agreed to a six P180 Avanti aircraft deal.
Princeton Infrared Technologies has received a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research award from the US Office of the Secretary of Defense (SecDef) to develop a high-resolution, short-wave infrared (SWIR), electro-optical (EO) seeker.
The camera will have high pixel operability with a digital output greater than the industry standard frame rate at full resolution.
The imager will be manufactured on InP substrates using the InGaAs/GaAsSb system allowing for low cost and the ability to utilise modern III-V semiconductor processing.
The imager will be manufactured and hybridised at wafer scale to minimise cost.
Martin H. Ettenberg, president of Princeton Infrared Technologies, commented: ‘These new imagers will require significantly less cooling allowing reduced system size, weight, power and cost’.
Although the value of the award has not been disclosed, Princeton Infrared Technologies previously received an SBIR award for a high-resolution SWIR EO seeker from the Office of the SecDef in 2019 that was valued at around $150,000.
This announcement follows from the news of the USAF awarding Princeton Infrared Technologies $1 million to develop an SWIR camera for low-cost targeting and tracking application in September earlier this year.
The UK government announced on 3 October that its digital warfare campus will be located at Samlesbury in Lancashire.
India's public sector undertakings are inefficient and out of date. The government has moved to address this.
The manufactures have signed an MoU and aim to offer highly scalable applications for air, land and maritime missions across the world.
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-standing government goal for the UK to capture 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately.