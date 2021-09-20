USAF funds SWIR targeting and tracking camera

DSEI 2021: Consolite lights the way for Type 31 frigates
Consolite has been awarded a contract to supply lighting systems for Type 31 frigates.
US Air Force Armament Directorate has awarded Princeton Infrared Technologies a $1 million contract to develop a 640x512 uncooled short-wave infrared (SWIR) camera for low-cost targeting and tracking applications.
The contract has a time span of one year and the final product must be integrated with BAE System’s open seeker architecture for advanced precision targeting.
Princeton Infrared Technologies will modify the camera form factor to fit on a glide munition and will conduct tower and captive carry tests to demonstrate its advanced capabilities.
Martin H. Ettenberg, president of Princeton Infrared Technologies, commented that the SWIR camera will ‘allow targeting of stationary and moving targets in GPS denied areas for various types of munitions’.
The company bring their experience specialising InGaAs imaging technology, SWIR linescan cameras, visible-SWIR science cameras and 1- and 2-D imaging arrays.
The contract was delivered following the Air Force Weapons Pitch Day where over 60 small businesses competed for the one-year contracts.
BAE Systems first developed its open seeker architecture for advanced precision targeting as part of a $13.1 million contract from DARPA in 2018.
Brazil exported military equipment and system worth $1.35 billion in the first eight months of 2021, and the South American country expects overseas sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year.
There has been a flurry of activity in the missile realm, with the Asia-Pacific region set to bristle even more with these dangerous weapons.
Welcome to Episode 37 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
The MoD is allocating funds to co-finance new solutions under the 2021 Grant Project Competition.
After completion of a feasibility study, 2Excel is commencing design and build work on a Boeing 757 testbed aircraft to develop sensor capabilities for the UK's Tempest sixth generation fighter programme.