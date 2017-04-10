SAS 2017: Orbital ATK reveals missile range extension

In the cat and mouse game between ground radars and anti-radiation missiles, it appears that the missiles are poised to make the next move.

At least that's the message from Orbital ATK in highlighting a potential new Extended Range (ER) modification for the AGM-88E Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile (AARGM). The company showcased the new design at the recent Navy League Sea-Air-Space Exposition, held outside Washington, D.C.

Orbital ATK representatives explained that the current AARGM was derived from the legacy HARM High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missile (HARM) program of the mid-1980s. That missile prompted those air defence units to alter their tactics,