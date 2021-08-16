To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Defence Notes

Sarcos and BAE team up to explore advanced perception and sensing capabilities

16th August 2021 - 15:50 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.

Sarcos Defense announced on 16 August that it is working with BAE Systems FAST Labs on a contract from the US Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to develop advanced perception and sensing capabilities for autonomous platforms

Work on the $1.7 million contract is expected to culminate in 2023 by demonstrating a new collaborative sensing platform.

This platform will address the issues involving coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs equipped with multimodal sensors such as cameras, radars, and lidars. 

‘The expected result will coalesce multiple environmental inputs and combine with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies to enable unmanned systems to work together in greater harmony, both alone and coordinating with each other in “swarm” scenarios,’ Sarcos stated.

The company expects to apply its research in its commercial robotics products, particularly in its future Cybernetic Training for Autonomous Robots AI platform developed in partnership with the AFRL. 

Dr Peter Zulch of the AFRL said: ‘Better perception and improving sensing lags are critical challenges, particularly as autonomous systems become more widely used.’

Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users