Saab and Philips sign multi-year Aussie deployable health contract

Saab and Philips will provide flexible and operational deployable hospitals for the Australian Defence Force. (Photo: Saab)

Saab and Philips will provide innovative flexible and operational deployable hospitals for the Australian military.

Saab and Philips on 23 November announced a multi-year contract to deliver innovative healthcare solutions as part of Australia’s Joint Program 2060 Phase 3 deployable health capability (DHC) programme.

Under the contract, the companies will develop and deliver modern flexible and fully operational deployable hospitals to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Saab selected Philips to act as the lead provider and integrator of healthcare solutions and medical technical equipment, with an initial supporting contract starting at A$2 million ($1.5 million).

Over the next 18 months, as Saab completes the required JP2060 detailed design milestones with the Australian Department of Defence, its contract with Philips is expected to grow to over A$50 million.

Moreover, Saab recently commenced construction of its purpose-built South East Queensland facility that will function as the base of operations for the DHC programme.

As part of its partnership with Defence, Saab is also relocating its global Centre of Excellence from Europe to Australia.