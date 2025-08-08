To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending

8th August 2025 - 17:29 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, England

RSS

Rheinmetall’s 2H 2025 sales are likely to boosted by a predicted sale of Skyranger air defence system. (Image: Rheinmetall)

Germany’s Rheinmetall released its 1H 2025 results on 7 August, continuing the strong growth of recent years. A particular highlight of the result’s presentation was the Skyranger air defence system for which the company is predicting sales of about US$8.2 billion from the German Government before the end of the year.

German defence, technology and engineering company Rheinmetall has reported a major jump in all areas of its 2H 2025 results, especially group sales, operating result and backlog with officials predicting continued growth for the rest of the year.

As well as seeing strong growth, which is also reflected across defence businesses worldwide, company officials pointed to NATO’s GDP defence spending plan of 3.5% “as a huge booster for the business, and this is exactly what we will see over the next quarters”.

In its results report, the company stated that in the first half of 2025, consolidated sales climbed by

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us