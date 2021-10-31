To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Researchers address future of missile electrical power

31st October 2021 - 09:00 GMT | by Alix Valenti

RSS

Example of a hydrogen fuel cell stack. (Photo: General Motors)

Could sodium cells or fuel cell stacks provide missile electrical power during flight, instead of thermal batteries?

Most missiles in service today use thermal batteries as their primary source of electrical power during flight. While this presents a number of distinct advantages — such as high energy density and potential for long storage without use — a number of challenges are emerging.

Chief amongst them is a limited supply chain and the fact that a number of thermal battery components are becoming scarcer and therefore more expensive.

The search for alternative sources of energy has started but few solutions so far can yield the same results with equal safety as thermal batteries.

In an attempt to crack the …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users