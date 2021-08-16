Read the latest Radar Systems Handbook

Snapshot: Italian 2021-23 spending plan (video)
The Italian Ministry of Defence released the multiyear 2021-23 spending plan on 5 August. The paper, released by the Italian MoD as the Documento Programmatico Pluriennale ...
New platform to address the issues around coordinating individual and multiple heterogeneous autonomous platforms like UASs and UGVs.
Unarmed Minuteman III was launched on 11 August; meanwhile, China expands its ICBM silo-building.
Assembly continued of KC-390 tactical transport aircraft in Q2 and more Super Tucanos were delivered, but some Embraer customers are feeling the financial pinch.
The US officially points the finger at Tehran after the 30 July UAV attack on a vessel in the Gulf of Oman, while the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps continues to ratchet tensions with a grandiose new claim.
Turkish company ARES shipyards hits IDEF 2021 show floor with its Ulaq AUSV.