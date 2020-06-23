RDM to upgrade customer production facility
South Africa-based Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) has won a EUR13 million engineering contract to modernise an existing production facility operated by an unnamed ‘established, longstanding customer’, the company announced on 22 June.
Work is due to begin imminently, for completion in 2021.
The RDM Plant Engineering unit designs, manufactures, installs and commissions process equipment and turnkey industrial manufacturing plants. RDM also offers courses in explosives engineering as well as training in the characteristics and behaviour of explosives and their safe use.
Customers in more than 30 countries worldwide include clients in the military ordnance and commercial explosives industries.
