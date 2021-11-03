Q3 revenues grow but air programme sales abate for Northrop Grumman

B-2 Spirit stealth bomber. (Photo: USAF/Tech Sgt Heather Salazar)

Northrop Grumman reports lower Q3 sales on various USAF programmes.

Northrop Grumman saw sales in its Aeronautics division dip by 6% year on year to $2.72 billion in Q3 2021, citing lower activity on ‘manned aircraft and autonomous systems, including restricted programmes'.

These programmes included the F-35 Lightning II, the B-2 defensive management systems modernisation programme and ‘certain’ RQ-4 Global Hawk programmes, the manufacturer announced on 28 October.

Overall, Northrop Grumman saw year-on-year organic sales grow by 3% in Q3 to reach $8.7 billion.

Northrop Grumman Defense Systems saw Q3 sales fall by 24% year on year to $1.41 billion, mainly due to the divestment of its IT services business.

However, activity increased for Mission Systems in programmes such as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, which also contributed to a 22% sales increase in the Space Systems division.