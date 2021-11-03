Q3 revenues grow but air programme sales abate for Northrop Grumman

Latest UK report reveals fall in export deals
It seems that the UK has maintained its presence in the top 10 global defence exporters worldwide — but it remains to be seen whether this will continue after COVID-19 and post-Brexit.
Northrop Grumman saw sales in its Aeronautics division dip by 6% year on year to $2.72 billion in Q3 2021, citing lower activity on ‘manned aircraft and autonomous systems, including restricted programmes'.
These programmes included the F-35 Lightning II, the B-2 defensive management systems modernisation programme and ‘certain’ RQ-4 Global Hawk programmes, the manufacturer announced on 28 October.
Overall, Northrop Grumman saw year-on-year organic sales grow by 3% in Q3 to reach $8.7 billion.
Northrop Grumman Defense Systems saw Q3 sales fall by 24% year on year to $1.41 billion, mainly due to the divestment of its IT services business.
However, activity increased for Mission Systems in programmes such as the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent, which also contributed to a 22% sales increase in the Space Systems division.
The US Government Accountability Office has released a report criticising US defence procurement as ‘inefficient, cumbersome, and bureaucratic’.
Pre-tax profits and order backlog blossom for Patria in the first nine months of the year, as the Finnish group eyes domestic and European opportunities.
Av-Comm has joined Lockheed Martin’s team for JP9102 proposal.
Admiral Sir Tony Radikin will take the reins as the new Chief of the Defence Staff on 30 November — while there are some reasons to be positive about the future, he must also juggle some potentially tricky priorities.
Speakers at the GSOF Symposium in Warsaw took note of the threat posed by Poland’s eastern neighbour.