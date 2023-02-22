To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Providing the building blocks for innovation (Studio)

22nd February 2023 - 05:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
Paramount is a company that attempts to do things differently, and its approach to innovation is no different.

Brought to you in partnership with Paramount

At the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabit, company executives outline their building block approach to innovation and how a technology roadmap will help shape their next five years.

Those attending #IDEX2023 are invited to visit Hall 11 Stand B05 to discover more about Paramount's innovative portable production model.

Studio

Author

Studio

Shephard Studio works closely with companies and event organisers across the aerospace and defence industry …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us