Ireland mulls a major leap forward in air capabilities

3rd July 2020 - 09:15 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

Ireland has raised the possibility of purchasing air combat interceptor aircraft, as a major increase in capability for the Air Corps if the proposal goes beyond the pre-planning stage.

The possibility was raised in Ireland’s Defence Forces – Equipment Development Plan (EDP) 2020-24 released on 26 June. The plan confirms details of contracted work – such as the ongoing mid-life refit of the P-50 class ships LÉ Roisin and LÉ Niamh and upgrade of EOD UGVs – but also short-term procurement of counter-UAS systems (indicative timeline of 2021-2022) and replacement/upgrade of Rheinmetall 20mm guns across the Naval Service (2020-2022).

