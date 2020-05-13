To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Latvia amends legislation to improve readiness of armed forces

13th May 2020 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

Latvia is set to enhance the readiness of its armed forces, after government minister approved legislative amendments that will implement a comprehensive national defence system for the Baltic republic.

Amendments to the National Security Law and the Mobilization Law, as well as the Law on the State of Emergency and Emergency Situations, were given the green light in late April.

A Latvian MoD spokesperson told Shephard that these changes allow the armed forces to act quickly in the face of threats such as illegal entry or deployment of foreign military drones, UAVs, warships, underwater vehicles or other military vehicles.

