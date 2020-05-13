Latvia amends legislation to improve readiness of armed forces
Latvia is set to enhance the readiness of its armed forces, after government minister approved legislative amendments that will implement a comprehensive national defence system for the Baltic republic.
Amendments to the National Security Law and the Mobilization Law, as well as the Law on the State of Emergency and Emergency Situations, were given the green light in late April.
A Latvian MoD spokesperson told Shephard that these changes allow the armed forces to act quickly in the face of threats such as illegal entry or deployment of foreign military drones, UAVs, warships, underwater vehicles or other military vehicles.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Defence Notes
-
Israel defence ministry pushes ambitious spending plans for tanks, drones and KC-46 aircraft
The procurement and acceleration production plans – some of which still await approval – across the air and land domains will aim to strengthen the operational needs of the Israel Defense Forces.
-
Australia’s Exercise Talisman Sabre concludes after a series of firsts
More than 40,000 military personnel from 19 participating nations took part in the 11th iteration of the biennial Exercise Talisman Sabre multi-domain event which was held across Australia and in Papua New Guinea.
-
US Africa Command targets logistic solutions
AFRICOM is seeking IT systems and supply chain management solutions to enhance interoperability and standardise logistical processes in its area of responsibility.
-
Rheinmetall sales up by almost a quarter on wave of German spending
Germany’s Rheinmetall released its 1H 2025 results on 7 August, continuing the strong growth of recent years. A particular highlight of the result’s presentation was the Skyranger air defence system for which the company is predicting sales of about US$8.2 billion from the German Government before the end of the year.
-
Defence companies continue to ride procurement wave
Vehicle and technology companies are reporting substantial growth compared to the first half of 2024. Italy’s Fincantieri saw revenues jump 24% for the first half of the year compared to 2024 and Thales up 6.8% for the same period. General Dynamics reported second quarter revenue growth of 8.9% for the second quarter compared to last year and MilDef reported organic order intake growth of 58%.