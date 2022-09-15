To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Parker-Hannifin completes Meggitt acquisition

15th September 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

﻿One of Meggitt's defence contracts was awarded in 2019 to provide palletised cooling units for USN P-8A Poseidon aircraft. (Photo: Meggitt)

US-based Parker Hannifin says its acquisition of Meggitt brings complementary capabilities to its portfolio.

US company Parker-Hannifin Corporation announced on 13 September that it has completed its acquisition of UK-based Meggitt for about £6.3 million ($7.26 million).

Meggitt posted revenues of £1.63 billion for the 12 months ended 30 June 2022. The company’s technology is installed on ‘almost every major aircraft platform’, Parker-Hannifin stated.

Tom Williams, chairman and CEO of Parker-Hannifin, said: ‘Meggitt's complementary product portfolio and geographic footprint, as well as its proprietary and differentiated technologies, will significantly enhance Parker's capabilities, positioning us to provide a broader suite of solutions for aircraft and aero-engine components and systems.’

The original announcement of the pending deal in August 2021 prompted concerns over the loss of UK sovereign industrial capability, prompting the UK government to order a review by the Competition and Markets Authority.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us