PAR Government to launch upgraded geospatial analysis tool

SeeByte and Raytheon team up
Raytheon And SeeByte collaborate to combine AN/AQS-20C with SeeTrack v4.
US-based geospatial systems specialist PAR Government is unveiling an upgraded and redesigned version of its GV3.0 raster imagery and full-motion video (FMV) viewing package on 5-8 October 2021 at the GEOINT 2021 event in St Louis, Missouri.
GV-X ‘will appeal to traditional geospatial end users, especially those who perform analysis of FMV from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other remote sensing platforms’, PAR Government noted in a 21 Sept.
Company president Matt Cicchinelli claimed the main benefit of GV-X is the ‘access it provides FMV users to the metadata embedded in video streams that allows for advanced geospatial analysis’.
PAR developed GV3.0 in the early 2000s for use solely by the US defence, intelligence and geospatial imagery communities, to view and analyse various types of raster imagery and FMV captured by satellites, UASs and manned aircraft.
It is now also available on the commercial market.
USAF selects Boeing to repair missile guidance sets on ICBMs.
Facts on the ground contrast sharply with the grand ambitions enshrined in UK defence strategy.
Princeton Infrared Technologies has been awarded a contract from the USAF to develop an SWIR camera.
Consolite has been awarded a contract to supply lighting systems for Type 31 frigates.
Brazil exported military equipment and system worth $1.35 billion in the first eight months of 2021, and the South American country expects overseas sales to reach $2 billion by the end of the year.