To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

PAR Government to launch upgraded geospatial analysis tool

21st September 2021 - 17:18 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

COTS variant of the GV3.0 raster imagery and full-motion video viewing package, which is also used by US defence and intelligence agencies. (Photo: PAR Government)

GV-X is aimed at end-users — such as US defence and intelligence agencies — who need full-motion video analysis from UAVs.

US-based geospatial systems specialist PAR Government is unveiling an upgraded and redesigned version of its GV3.0 raster imagery and full-motion video (FMV) viewing package on 5-8 October 2021 at the GEOINT 2021 event in St Louis, Missouri.

GV-X ‘will appeal to traditional geospatial end users, especially those who perform analysis of FMV from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and other remote sensing platforms’, PAR Government noted in a 21 Sept.

Company president Matt Cicchinelli claimed the main benefit of GV-X is the ‘access it provides FMV users to the metadata embedded in video streams that allows for advanced geospatial analysis’.

PAR developed GV3.0 in the early 2000s for use solely by the US defence, intelligence and geospatial imagery communities, to view and analyse various types of raster imagery and FMV captured by satellites, UASs and manned aircraft.

It is now also available on the commercial market.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users