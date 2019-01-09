Opinion: UK MoD takes centre stage in political drama
The Christmas and New Year period saw British forces deployed globally on a range of missions and tasks. Some roles were routine, others were in more exotic locales, with HMS Protector and HMS Montrose seemingly in competition to be the most isolated Royal Navy vessel in the world, visiting Antarctica and Easter Island respectively.
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
Why a true joint approach is vital for electronic warfare
Speakers at last month's AOC convention highlighted the many barriers that still prevent full interoperability on electromagnetic spectrum operations, both within the US DoD and internationally.
-
JADC2 may be a solution with no problem, US commanders say
The Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare highlighted the sometimes parochial nature of individual services' JADC2 efforts and underlined the need to go to industry with clear requirements.
-
Rheinmetall expands into Spanish market with Expal acquisition
Rheinmetall is preparing for an increased demand for materiel such as ammunition, propulsion and charges with the acquisition of Expal Systems.