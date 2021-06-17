NP Aerospace achieves exclusive bomb suit standard

4030 ELITE size range – left to right: Size 5 (model 196cm) , Size 3 (model 182cm), Size 1 (female model 164cm). (Photo: NP Aerospace)

NP Aerospace has been awarded the second-ever NIJ certification for its new bomb disposal suit.

NP Aerospace’s new 4030 ELITE Bomb Disposal Suit has been certified to NIJ 0117.01, the US National Institute of Justice Public Safety Bomb Suit standard, by the Safety Equipment Institute.

The official report was received following an intensive 18-month development and testing programme.

The certification will open opportunities to sell the suit in the US and other global markets requiring NIJ certification.

NP Aerospace is one of two manufacturers in the world to have been awarded this level of certification on a bomb disposal suit.

The only other manufacturer to have achieved this certification is MED-ENG for its EOD 10 Bomb Suit.

The 4030 ELITE suit is now part of several programme tenders, attracting interest from defence and law enforcement organisations.

According to the manufacturer, users at recent US EOD events have commented on the suit’s flexibility, low weight, advanced blast protection and ability to configure the base suit with a wide range of accessories.

Communications, cooling and CBRN systems can be easily added to the suit without costly system upgrades.