Med-Eng’s bomb suit for US Army
Med-Eng has received a four-year IDIQ contract to supply its second generation Advanced Bomb Suit (ABS II) to the US Army’s explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) teams, the company announced on 5 February.
The contract has a maximum value of $47 million and will enable the army to procure up to 1,641 bomb suits.
The ABS II will provide EOD operators with improved protection against blast overpressure, fragmentation, impact and heat. It features reduced weight; voice-activation of all helmet features to keep the operator’s hands free; improved ventilation to mitigate heat stress; and a user-centric design to improve ergonomics and physical flexibility.
Rob Reynolds, VP and general manager, Med-Eng, said: ‘Selecting Med-Eng demonstrates PEO soldier’s continued confidence in our ability to develop an integrated suit and helmet ensemble that will provide the protection, mobility, situational awareness and technical capabilities best enabling US Army EOD operators to successfully complete their missions on the battlefield.’
