Norway FY22 budget proposal (video)

IAI and KAI to jointly develop loitering munitions
This week, at ADEX 2021, IAI and KAI have signed an MoU for the development of a loitering munition
The Norwegian government has released its defence budget for FY2022 which amounts to NOK69 billion ($8.3 billion).
In a press release issued by the government on 12 October, Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen stated: ‘For the sixth year in a row, the Government proposes a significant budget-increase in order to additionally enhance readiness and operational capability. In a security environment that is continually more challenging, we remain committed to securing budgets that provide continuity and predictability, as well as opportunities.’
He added: ’The COVID pandemic has influenced the Norwegian economy significantly. Yet we still continue to invest in security. It is …
As reports emerge linking Turkey with an order of new F-16 aircraft from the US, experts have pointed out that a deal remains far from certain.
Latest contract modification for Lockheed Martin covers components and test support for the IBCS, PAC-3 MSE and LTAMDS programmes.
Pending acquisition of Meggitt by Parker-Hannifin is subject to review.
An extra $67 million in assistance for the Lebanese Army is the latest tranche of US funding, announced on the same day as an outbreak of sectarian violence in the capital Beirut.
UVision and MAG Aerospace will provide operational and training solutions for HERO Loitering Munitions.