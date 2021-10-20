Norway FY22 budget proposal (video)

The Norwegian government has released its defence budget for FY2022 which amounts to NOK69 billion ($8.3 billion).

In a press release issued by the government on 12 October, Minister of Defence Frank Bakke-Jensen stated: ‘For the sixth year in a row, the Government proposes a significant budget-increase in order to additionally enhance readiness and operational capability. In a security environment that is continually more challenging, we remain committed to securing budgets that provide continuity and predictability, as well as opportunities.’

He added: ’The COVID pandemic has influenced the Norwegian economy significantly. Yet we still continue to invest in security. It is …