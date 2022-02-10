Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrates new JADC2 solution

Irish report recommends new combat aircraft squadron, 12 ships by 2040
A wide-ranging report on the state of Irish defence capabilities has proposed that Dublin invests in more modern equipment, especially across the air and sea domains.
During two recent USAF demonstrations, Northrop Grumman and Kratos Defense & Security solutions showcased its new Software Programmable Open Mission System Compliant (SPOC) solution.
The SPOC radio terminal can successfully operate simultaneous radio frequency waveforms with an open mission interface.
SPOC can operate simultaneously across four radio frequency waveforms: Link-16 CMN-4, Common Data Link, Multifunction Advanced Data Link and Multi-User Objective System.
These demonstrations proved that the open software development kit can drastically reduce integration timelines and incorporate new capabilities to enable JADC2.
The SPOC terminal also demonstrated on-the-fly reprogramming capability by replacing one waveform with another and proved its common and stealth communications functions during a live test.
Kratos provided their industry-standard BE-CDL waveforms and software-programmable tactical radios for the demonstrations.
Northrop Grumman was awarded a SPOC contract by the USAF in January 2020. The company will move its SPOC solution to the next stage of development with a flight demonstration scheduled for 2023.
All three main branches of the Argentine armed forces will be equipped with the RBS 70 NG short-range MANPADS.
The UK has decided to buy two new Dassault 900LX trijets.
A $100 million FMS deal would see Raytheon and Lockheed Martin sustain, maintain, and improve the Patriot air defence system in Taiwan.
Russia may use an exercise in Belarus on 10-20 February to augment its forces before an invasion of Ukraine.
While much attention focuses on the equipment Ukraine is receiving from foreign allies in its current stand-off with Russia, the domestic defence industry has been particularly active in overseas markets.