Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrates new JADC2 solution

10th February 2022 - 17:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The SPOC solution will enable the US DoD to achieve decision superiority for JADC2. (Image: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has demonstrated new communications capabilities that will help the US DoD JADC2 goals.

During two recent USAF demonstrations, Northrop Grumman and Kratos Defense & Security solutions showcased its new Software Programmable Open Mission System Compliant (SPOC) solution.

The SPOC radio terminal can successfully operate simultaneous radio frequency waveforms with an open mission interface.

SPOC can operate simultaneously across four radio frequency waveforms: Link-16 CMN-4, Common Data Link, Multifunction Advanced Data Link and Multi-User Objective System.

These demonstrations proved that the open software development kit can drastically reduce integration timelines and incorporate new capabilities to enable JADC2.

The SPOC terminal also demonstrated on-the-fly reprogramming capability by replacing one waveform with another and proved its common and stealth communications functions during a live test.

Kratos provided their industry-standard BE-CDL waveforms and software-programmable tactical radios for the demonstrations.

Northrop Grumman was awarded a SPOC contract by the USAF in January 2020. The company will move its SPOC solution to the next stage of development with a flight demonstration scheduled for 2023.

