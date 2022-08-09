Northrop Grumman looks to evolve AARGM-ER for Stand-in Attack Weapon edge
Northrop Grumman expects its experience in designing state-of-the-art weapons to prove decisive in determining whether it receives a new contract for the USAF's Stand In Attack Weapon (SiAW) programme.
Alongside L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer received a $2 million, 90-day contract on 9 June to validate a SiAW missile concept using a digital engineering approach, with the USAF expected to downselect to two industry competitors or just one in September.
The new weapon will be expected to target air defence systems, ballistic missile launchers and anti-ship cruise missile launchers and GPS jamming platforms.
The USAF wants to develop
