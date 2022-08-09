To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Northrop Grumman looks to evolve AARGM-ER for Stand-in Attack Weapon edge

9th August 2022 - 09:01 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Sensors of Northrop Grumman’s SiAW solution are shown integrated on a Bombardier CRJ-700 test aircraft. (Photo: Northrop Grumman)

Northrop Grumman has detailed why its Stand-in Attack Weapon missile concept stands out as an attractive offer for the US Air Force.

Northrop Grumman expects its experience in designing state-of-the-art weapons to prove decisive in determining whether it receives a new contract for the USAF's Stand In Attack Weapon (SiAW) programme.

Alongside L3Harris Technologies and Lockheed Martin, the manufacturer received a $2 million, 90-day contract on 9 June to validate a SiAW missile concept using a digital engineering approach, with the USAF expected to downselect to two industry competitors or just one in September.

The new weapon will be expected to target air defence systems, ballistic missile launchers and anti-ship cruise missile launchers and GPS jamming platforms.

The USAF wants to develop

Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

