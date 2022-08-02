To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

USAF tanker force nearly 200 aircraft short for conflict with China

2nd August 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

RSS

Boeing has delivered 61 KC-46 tankers to the USAF. (Photo: USAF)

Problems with the USAF's tanker fleet are such that it risks being unable to effectively fight a war with China, according to a leading defence expert.

A defence analyst has told Shephard that the current number of USAF operational tankers sits well below the fleet required to execute a war with China.

Over the next three to four years, ‘viable tankers’ available for USAF operations will be below 400 aircraft and ‘stay there for a while', according to John Venable, senior research fellow, defence policy, in the Center for National Defense at the Heritage Foundation.

That figure falls significantly short of the 580 needed to fight against Beijing's forces in Asia-Pacific, according to Venable. 

Much of the Western Pacific will ‘simply be off limits to tankers', based on

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Tim Martin

Author

Tim Martin

Tim Martin is Editor, Air for Shephard Media, based in London. 

Tim has experience writing and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us