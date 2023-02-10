North Korea shows off multiple ICBMs in parade

The Korean People’s Army (KPA) put on yet another night-time gala parade in central Pyongyang on 8 February. The occasion was the 75th anniversary of the armed forces, and Kim Jong-un was the guest of honour, flanked by his daughter.

The highlight of this event was the sheer number of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM), approximately 16 in all, including a brand-new type of solid-fuelled weapon.

There were at least 12 Hwasong-17 ICBMs in attendance, up from the four that appeared in a parade on 25 April 2022. These missiles are carried on an 11-axle transporter-erector-launcher (TEL).

It is expected