North Korea launches first ICBM since 2017

USAF budget request offers mixed results for F-35 and F-15EX fighters
The USAF's FY2023 defence budget request contains some surprises as it slows F-35 acquisition while accelerating F-15EX combat jet deliveries.
North Korea launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Pyongyang International Airport on 24 March, the country’s fourth such test and the first since 28 November 2017.
The liquid-propelled missile was launched from a giant 11-axle road-mobile launcher, flying for 71 minutes. It achieved an altitude of 6,248.5km and a range of 1,090km before plopping down inside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. Its splashdown point was 150km west of the Oshima Peninsula in the southern part of Hokkaido.
This flight path was a lofted trajectory, allowing North Korea to observe the missile’s full flight and avoid flying over Japan. Such a
