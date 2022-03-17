Russia has ‘reasonable sufficiency’ to ride out Western sanctions on military components, says expert

A Russian economics analyst has said that Western sanctions may cause less damage than expected to Moscow's ability to develop new weapon systems and sustain its war in Ukraine.

Access to microelectronics has long troubled Russia and COTS microchips supplied by companies including Intel are banned under sanctions introduced by the US in February.

‘Russia has one of the most sovereign, self-reliant defence economies in the world and though that’s not absolute, as it relies on other counties for certain components, there aren’t many countries that are in a better position to be able to still churn out weapons [in the face of sanctions],’ said Dr Richard Connelly, director of the Eastern Advisory Group and RUSI Associate Fellow, during a 16 March webinar hosted by the think tank.

He noted that Moscow has built ‘strategic nuclear delivery systems quite easily’ without the use of Western components and has proven capable of relying on domestic industrial partnerships to consistently produce military equipment over the last eight years, as a response to original sanctions imposed by the US following the annexation of Crimea.

‘We should assume that they have reasonable sufficiency in this area, they can and will build enough equipment and access enough components from other partners to keep their domestic defence industrial production cycle growing,’ he added.

Connelly forecast that if the conflict with Ukraine becomes more protracted and defined by Russian occupation of ‘large swathes’ of its neighbour’s territory with a high rate of attrition, Moscow could increase defence spending by ‘three to four percentage points’ beyond the estimated 4% GDP it currently spends.

If those future circumstances were to unfold, he added that an expansion in the size of Russian forces will likely occur in addition to ‘greater procurement’ being approved, to make up for equipment losses.

‘In that scenario, I think we would see an economic system where consumption is really down at the bottom of the pecking order, and security spending will be prioritised even more than it is now,’ he added.

To successfully occupy Ukraine, Russia would also need to mobilise reserve forces and replace more modern equipment such as Ka-52 attack helicopters, which Connelly said have been consistently shot down by Ukrainian forces.

Unverified figures from the Ukrainian MoD claim that Russia has lost 90 helicopters since the invasion started on 24 February. Satellite imagery in the public domain shows that Ukraine was able to mount successful attacks on Russian rotary-wing assets at Kherson Airbase on 6-7 March and 15 March, for example.

The inability of Russia to gain control of Ukrainian airspace has been a major deficiency throughout the invasion and reduced its options for advancing on cities and regions of strategic significance.