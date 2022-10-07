Nioa and Diehl deepen their bond with naval munitions strategic partnership
Nioa announced a new strategic partnership for naval ammunition during the Land Forces 2022 exhibition in Brisbane on 4-6 October.
The Australian company is teaming with Germany-based Diehl Defence to receive technology for the local production and supply of 5-inch [127mm] naval munitions, including ‘high explosives, practice projectiles, [and] propelling charges’.
Each Anzac-class frigates in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is already armed with a single 127mm (Mark 45 Mod 4) gun, and the same weapon will equip the future Hunter-class vessels.
Nioa and Diehl will also evaluate ‘possible cooperation in the areas of the guided long-range ammunition capabilities and products of Diehl Defence’, the Australian company noted in a statement.
Diehl previously supplied 76mm rounds to the Royal Australian Navy. In June 2021, the company signed an MoU with Nioa to support sovereign Australian munitions manufacturing capabilities.
