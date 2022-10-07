To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Nioa and Diehl deepen their bond with naval munitions strategic partnership

7th October 2022 - 10:06 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Rendering of the future Hunter-class frigate for the Royal Australian Navy, which will be armed with a 5-inch gun. (Image: BAE Systems)

An agreement between Nioa and Diehl includes technology transfer for Australian sovereign manufacturing of naval munitions.

Nioa announced a new strategic partnership for naval ammunition during the Land Forces 2022 exhibition in Brisbane on 4-6 October.

The Australian company is teaming with Germany-based Diehl Defence to receive technology for the local production and supply of 5-inch [127mm] naval munitions, including ‘high explosives, practice projectiles, [and] propelling charges’.

Each Anzac-class frigates in the Royal Australian Navy (RAN) is already armed with a single 127mm (Mark 45 Mod 4) gun, and the same weapon will equip the future Hunter-class vessels.

Nioa and Diehl will also evaluate ‘possible cooperation in the areas of the guided long-range ammunition capabilities and products of Diehl Defence’, the Australian company noted in a statement.

Diehl previously supplied 76mm rounds to the Royal Australian Navy. In June 2021, the company signed an MoU with Nioa to support sovereign Australian munitions manufacturing capabilities.

