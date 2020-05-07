Nammo completes acquisition of Chemring Ordnance
Nammo announced on 6 May that it has completed its acquisition of Chemring Ordnance, which is based in Perry, Florida. The new division will be known as Nammo Perry Inc.
The company confirmed the move as it released its annual report for 2019, showing a second consecutive year of record-high revenues.
Additionally, the report showed that Nammo’s order book increased by 30% compared to 2018.
Morten Brandtzæg, president and CEO of the Nammo Group (pictured holding the microphone), said: ‘Nammo Perry Inc is joining the group during a time of major change and development for the company… the arrival of Perry means we now have more employees in the US than anywhere else.’
In 2019, the company consolidated its US manufacturing division, Nammo Defense Systems, which resulted in the US market becoming the group’s largest source of revenue.
