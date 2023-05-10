To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Miltrade ready to expand regionally, says Singaporean SME's CEO

10th May 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

Miltrade's presence at IMDEX highlighted its range of capabilities. (Photo: Miltrade via LinkedIn)

At IMDEX Asia 2023, the CEO of Singaporean SME Miltrade said his company was ready to expand its business into the wider region.

At the Singaporean naval event, Miltrade exhibited as one of the largest SMEs at the Singaporean pavilion and showcased several solutions and technologies on its stand leveraging its position as a partner to numerous companies.

With its roots in sea, air and land operations and logistics, Miltrade counts the Singapore Army, Air Force and Navy among its customers alongside the city-state's Defence Science & Technology Agency (DSTA) and Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

The SMEs offer includes sustainment and integrated solutions, acting as authorised in-country dealer for various systems from suppliers including Raytheon and CAE.

Part of the company's offering is its

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us