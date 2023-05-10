Miltrade ready to expand regionally, says Singaporean SME's CEO

At the Singaporean naval event, Miltrade exhibited as one of the largest SMEs at the Singaporean pavilion and showcased several solutions and technologies on its stand leveraging its position as a partner to numerous companies.

With its roots in sea, air and land operations and logistics, Miltrade counts the Singapore Army, Air Force and Navy among its customers alongside the city-state's Defence Science & Technology Agency (DSTA) and Defence Science Organisation (DSO).

The SMEs offer includes sustainment and integrated solutions, acting as authorised in-country dealer for various systems from suppliers including Raytheon and CAE.

Part of the company's offering is its