MBDA navigates supply chain pressures amidst increased demand for armaments

Detailing a record order intake for 2022, MBDA CEO Éric Béranger said available components suddenly had waits of up to two years and that getting lead times from some suppliers was impossible.

Speaking on 15 March at the French Army Museum, Béranger said: 'At MBDA, cooperation is our strength: the union of countries, of cultures, of expertise and of technology. Cooperation is what allowed us to deliver our strong performance in 2022.

'Today more than ever, in this deeply troubled international context, we can see how it is through cooperation that we will prevail, support the reinforcement of our countries'