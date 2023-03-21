To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MBDA navigates supply chain pressures amidst increased demand for armaments

21st March 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Harry Lye in London

RSS

MBDA CEO Éric Béranger speaking at the French Army Museum on 15 March. (Photo: MBDA)

MBDA is adapting to supply chain pressures as the Russian invasion of Ukraine leads to increased demand for armaments.

Detailing a record order intake for 2022, MBDA CEO Éric Béranger said available components suddenly had waits of up to two years and that getting lead times from some suppliers was impossible.

Speaking on 15 March at the French Army Museum, Béranger said: 'At MBDA, cooperation is our strength: the union of countries, of cultures, of expertise and of technology. Cooperation is what allowed us to deliver our strong performance in 2022.

'Today more than ever, in this deeply troubled international context, we can see how it is through cooperation that we will prevail, support the reinforcement of our countries'

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Harry Lye

Author

Harry Lye

Harry Lye is Senior Naval Reporter at Shephard Media.

Harry joined the company in 2021, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us