To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Lockheed to build R&D lab in Melbourne

3rd August 2016 - 06:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Lockheed Martin has confirmed that Melbourne, Australia, will be the location for its upcoming Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaR Lab). 

The multi-disciplinary research and development (R&D) facility is being established to tackle future technology challenges. Over three years, the company will invest an initial AUD$13 million in the facility.

The lab will house the company's national R&D operations centre for its current Australian research portfolio, and undertake internal additional R&D programmes. Researchers are set to explore several fields including command, control, communications, computing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as robotics, autonomy and hypersonics. 

The new STELaR Lab is scheduled to open in early 2017, located between the RMIT University and University of Melbourne.

Keoki Jackson, chief technology officer of Lockheed Martin, said: 'The decision to establish a multi-disciplinary R&D facility in Australia was partly based on Lockheed Martin's own track record of research and development success with Australia's Defence Science and Technology Group and Australian universities over the last 20 years.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us