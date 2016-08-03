Lockheed to build R&D lab in Melbourne
Lockheed Martin has confirmed that Melbourne, Australia, will be the location for its upcoming Science Technology Engineering Leadership and Research Laboratory (STELaR Lab).
The multi-disciplinary research and development (R&D) facility is being established to tackle future technology challenges. Over three years, the company will invest an initial AUD$13 million in the facility.
The lab will house the company's national R&D operations centre for its current Australian research portfolio, and undertake internal additional R&D programmes. Researchers are set to explore several fields including command, control, communications, computing, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as robotics, autonomy and hypersonics.
The new STELaR Lab is scheduled to open in early 2017, located between the RMIT University and University of Melbourne.
Keoki Jackson, chief technology officer of Lockheed Martin, said: 'The decision to establish a multi-disciplinary R&D facility in Australia was partly based on Lockheed Martin's own track record of research and development success with Australia's Defence Science and Technology Group and Australian universities over the last 20 years.'
