To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Leonardo returns to India after ban lifted

8th November 2021 - 23:53 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

RSS

The Black Shark heavyweight torpedo from Leonardo is currently fielded by six navies, but perhaps India might one day join them now that a ban has been lifted. (Gordon Arthur)

Leonardo has been banned from India's military market since 2014, but this embargo has now been eased.

There is a sense of relief for the Indian military as India lifted its ban on Leonardo, although with limitations, almost a decade after it was blacklisted following alleged bribes relating to a deal for 12 AW101 helicopters.

The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on 29 October.

Leonardo refused to comment on the end of the blacklisting.

However, Cdre (Ret) Sujeet Samaddar, Founder of the Society for Aerospace Maritime and Defence Studies, told Shephard the news was ‘very good news’. 

‘We cannot keep banning …

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here

Share to

Linkedin

More from Defence Notes

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users