Leonardo returns to India after ban lifted

BAE Systems remains on track
While uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 remain, prospects are high for sales growth, margin expansion and three-year cash targets.
There is a sense of relief for the Indian military as India lifted its ban on Leonardo, although with limitations, almost a decade after it was blacklisted following alleged bribes relating to a deal for 12 AW101 helicopters.
The decision followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with his Italian counterpart Mario Draghi on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on 29 October.
Leonardo refused to comment on the end of the blacklisting.
However, Cdre (Ret) Sujeet Samaddar, Founder of the Society for Aerospace Maritime and Defence Studies, told Shephard the news was ‘very good news’.
‘We cannot keep banning …
