Leonardo delivers third and fourth Eurofighters to Kuwait

Leonardo has delivered the third and fourth Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Kuwait as part of an order for 28 aircraft produced to the Tranche 3A standard.

Announcing the news in a 30 March statement Leonardo said that the ferry flight for the new Eurofighters was supported by the Italian Air Force, an 'air to air refueling trail' and a KC-767A tanker from 14th Wing, Pratica di Mare.

'The Eurofighter Kuwait Programme is part of a wider and deeper collaboration between the Italian Air Force and the Kuwait Air Force, spanning over operations, pilots training and support,' Leonardo added.

'The Italian Air Force is ensuring, in Italy, the initial training of the engineers and technicians who will support the Typhoon fleet activity in Country.'

The Typhoons are fitted with the Captor E AESA radar with antenna repositioner, Lockheed Martin’s Sniper laser designator pod, the DRS-Cubic ACMI P5 combat training pod and enhanced VOR navigation aids.

'The Eurofighter aircraft benefits from a well-defined programme of technological updating and improvement that guarantees its competitiveness throughout its entire lifecycle,' noted Leonardo. 'Constantly evolving technologies, both on board the aircraft and in the context of logistical support, increase its operational effectiveness, survivability, and efficient management.'

Figures from the manufacturer also indicate that outside of partner nations ordering 510 aircraft, other international customers include Saudi Arabia, Austria, Oman, and Qatar who have together ordered 151 jets.