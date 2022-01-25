Leonardo claims ‘no evidence of issues’ on Kuwaiti Eurofighter deal

Leonardo has said it is not the subject of a judicial investigation relating to the Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoon programme. The company insisted that there is ‘no evidence of issues’ linked to it, after reports emerged of two senior military officers being referred for prosecution by the Kuwaiti government on account of an investigation into the price of the aircraft being improperly inflated.

The Kuwaiti Anti-Corruption Authority said on 24 January that a major general and colonel in the army are to face charges over their alleged misuse of public funds, according to the UAE news site The National.

‘As a result of some