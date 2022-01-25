Leonardo claims ‘no evidence of issues’ on Kuwaiti Eurofighter deal

Artemis and AIMS-ISR integrate for cellular location
CarteNav and Smith Myers have turned mobile phones into rescue beacons through Artemis and AIMS-ISR software integration.
Leonardo has said it is not the subject of a judicial investigation relating to the Kuwaiti Eurofighter Typhoon programme. The company insisted that there is ‘no evidence of issues’ linked to it, after reports emerged of two senior military officers being referred for prosecution by the Kuwaiti government on account of an investigation into the price of the aircraft being improperly inflated.
The Kuwaiti Anti-Corruption Authority said on 24 January that a major general and colonel in the army are to face charges over their alleged misuse of public funds, according to the UAE news site The National.
‘As a result of some
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
CarteNav and Smith Myers have turned mobile phones into rescue beacons through Artemis and AIMS-ISR software integration.
BAE Systems has been awarded a contract to design microelectronics, radiation-hardened for use in space.
The recent ten-day deployment of ‘peacekeeping’ troops to Kazakhstan reflects recent and ongoing efforts to enhance Russian airborne capabilities — should Ukraine be worried?
The latest Arrow-3 trial, conducted in central Israel, saw two interceptors fired to destroy an inbound target.
Facing increasing belligerence from China, Taipei has significantly boosted defence spending, especially for domestically-produced weapons.
Following a recent contract award from the USN, BAE Systems spoke to Shephard about the benefits of digital modelling and engineering approaches.