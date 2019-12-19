Leidos to acquire Dynetics

Leidos has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dynetics, an applied research and national security solutions company.

Dynetics provides high-technology, mission-critical services and solutions to the US government. The acqusition will accelerate opportunities within the Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), the company's innovation engine that researches and develops new technologies and solutions to address the most challenging requirements.

Once the transaction is completed, Dynetics will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos.

Roger Krone, chairman and CEO, Leidos, said: ‘Dynetics is an innovative company with a talented team that will deepen our identity as a national security systems provider and enhance our platform to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.

‘The addition of Dynetics will significantly increase our capabilities for rapid prototyping and agile system integration and production, enhancing our overall offerings and services to customers. Through the LInC, Leidos develops groundbreaking solutions leveraging a wide range of technologies. Dynetics will further accelerate those efforts, including in hypersonics, space solutions, autonomy and advanced sensors.’