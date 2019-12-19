Leidos to acquire Dynetics
Leidos has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Dynetics, an applied research and national security solutions company.
Dynetics provides high-technology, mission-critical services and solutions to the US government. The acqusition will accelerate opportunities within the Leidos Innovations Center (LInC), the company's innovation engine that researches and develops new technologies and solutions to address the most challenging requirements.
Once the transaction is completed, Dynetics will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leidos.
Roger Krone, chairman and CEO, Leidos, said: ‘Dynetics is an innovative company with a talented team that will deepen our identity as a national security systems provider and enhance our platform to deliver sustainable, profitable growth.
‘The addition of Dynetics will significantly increase our capabilities for rapid prototyping and agile system integration and production, enhancing our overall offerings and services to customers. Through the LInC, Leidos develops groundbreaking solutions leveraging a wide range of technologies. Dynetics will further accelerate those efforts, including in hypersonics, space solutions, autonomy and advanced sensors.’
More from Defence Notes
-
Just Released: Military Training Technology Report October 2024 now available to read
How the latest portable simulation solutions can deliver JTAC training wherever it is needed
-
Just released: Night Vision & Situational Awareness Technology Report 2024 now available to read
How night vision devices and soldier-worn sensors are underpinning advanced tactical C4ISR capabilities
-
How temporary funding could affect the US military’s critical acquisition programmes
Operating under continuing resolutions would affect Patriot, Virginia-class, Columbia-class and B-21 programmes.
-
Brazil’s proposed $23.7 billion defence budget targets GDP-linked military funding
Brazil’s 2025 budget proposals will see a 5.9% increase in defence spending, with funds allocated for key programmes including the procurement of helicopters, armoured vehicles and nuclear-powered submarines, despite looming fiscal challenges.
-
Russia is evading sanctions and purchasing US components for its arsenal, warns US Senate
Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal has claimed that Russian bombs, missiles and drones “supported by American technologies” have been fatally used on Ukrainians soldiers and civilians.