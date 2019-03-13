To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

At least six Mali troops killed by landmines

13th March 2019 - 14:15 GMT | by ​Agence France-Presse in Bamako

RSS

Six Malian troops were killed on 12 March 2019 when their vehicles drove over improvised land mines in the centre of the West African country, the army said.

Two army escort vehicles hit improvised explosive devices (IEDs) ‘leaving two dead in Dialloube and four dead in the Hombori area,’ in the central Mopti region, the army said in comments online. The government condemned the ‘cowardly and heinous terrorist acts’.

A security source put the toll at seven soldiers dead.

Mali has been struggling to return to stability after Al-Qaeda-linked extremists took control of the north in early 2012, prompting a military intervention by France. Although the jihadists were routed in the French operation in 2013, large stretches of the landlocked state remain out of government control.

The latest deaths came a week after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that security is worsening in Mali with terror attacks on the rise, targeting UN peacekeepers, Malian troops, international forces and civilians.

The threat from extremist groups has spread from northern Mali to the centre of the country, complicating efforts to implement a peace deal with armed groups.

​Agence France-Presse

Author

​Agence France-Presse

 

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us