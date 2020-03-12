To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israeli MoD begins stockpiling medical supplies as COVID-19 takes grip

12th March 2020 - 09:00 GMT | by Shephard News Team

The Israeli Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett has ordered a NIS500,000 ($150,000) procurement of medical supplies.

The procurement is the largest of its kind since Operation Solid Cliff in 2014, according to an 11 March statement on the MoD website.

Israel will use the funding to stockpile face masks, gloves, protective suits, defibrillators, monitors, disinfectants and large-scale cleaners. The equipment is expected to be used in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).

At the time of writing, at least 76 people in the country had tested positive for the virus. 

