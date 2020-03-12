Israeli MoD begins stockpiling medical supplies as COVID-19 takes grip
The Israeli Defence Minister, Naftali Bennett has ordered a NIS500,000 ($150,000) procurement of medical supplies.
The procurement is the largest of its kind since Operation Solid Cliff in 2014, according to an 11 March statement on the MoD website.
Israel will use the funding to stockpile face masks, gloves, protective suits, defibrillators, monitors, disinfectants and large-scale cleaners. The equipment is expected to be used in the fight against coronavirus (COVID-19).
At the time of writing, at least 76 people in the country had tested positive for the virus.
