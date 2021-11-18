Is Asia now witnessing Cold War 2.0? (Opinion)

EU’s CROWN RF multi-capability project reveals programme details
The EDA-led CROWN project to combine radar, comms and EW functions into a single architecture is aiming for laboratory testing by 2024.
China is forever accusing the US of harbouring a ‘Cold War mentality’, whatever that might be. But has the world already witnessed the beginnings of a new Cold War, one centred on Asia?
The first question is to define what a Cold War is.
If one looks at the prototype – the original Cold War between the USSR on one hand and the US and allies on the other – key characteristics can perhaps be narrowed down to four elements: the threat of nuclear war; competition for allegiance from others; sharply opposed ideologies; and economic/military support for others’ enemies.
Now, …
The UAE Strategic Development Fund has money to invest in international start-ups.
US Space Command (USSPACECOM) has stated that Russia conducted a test of a direct-ascent anti-satellite (ASAT) missile against its own Cosmos 1408 satellite.
Aircraft engine servicing partnership in UAE includes Trent 772B that powers the A330 MRTT.
Normalised relations between Israel and the UAE have enabled Elbit to take a hitherto unimaginable step.
The investment arm of UAE defence acquisition authority Tawazun now owns 50% of autonomous systems specialist Marakeb Technologies.