Is Asia now witnessing Cold War 2.0? (Opinion)

China is forever accusing the US of harbouring a ‘Cold War mentality’, whatever that might be. But has the world already witnessed the beginnings of a new Cold War, one centred on Asia?

The first question is to define what a Cold War is.

If one looks at the prototype – the original Cold War between the USSR on one hand and the US and allies on the other – key characteristics can perhaps be narrowed down to four elements: the threat of nuclear war; competition for allegiance from others; sharply opposed ideologies; and economic/military support for others’ enemies.

Now, …