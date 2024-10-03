To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Defence Notes>
  • Irish defence budget increased by just €100 million despite €25 billion surplus

Irish defence budget increased by just €100 million despite €25 billion surplus

3rd October 2024 - 17:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dubllin

RSS

Ireland operates two C295 maritime patrol aircraft and is getting a third C-295. (Photo: Irish Defence Force)

The budget of more than €1.3 billion is a record figure for the Irish Defence Forces but almost a quarter is to meet to meet the pensions costs of Defence Forces Veterans and their dependents.

Ireland’s Defence Budget for 2025 includes provision for a net increase of defence personnel by 400 members and will allow the Irish Air Corps to take delivery of a new Airbus C295W aircraft, the third of the airframe to be operated by the force.

The eight per cent increase in funding by €100 million (US$110 million) to €1.3 billion is part of a plan, subject to parliamentary approval, to increase the budget to €1.5 billion in 2028 in 2021 prices. While it is a boost, there is limited space for any new major capital purchases, with €469 million for Permanent

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us