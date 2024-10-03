Irish defence budget increased by just €100 million despite €25 billion surplus

Ireland’s Defence Budget for 2025 includes provision for a net increase of defence personnel by 400 members and will allow the Irish Air Corps to take delivery of a new Airbus C295W aircraft, the third of the airframe to be operated by the force.

The eight per cent increase in funding by €100 million (US$110 million) to €1.3 billion is part of a plan, subject to parliamentary approval, to increase the budget to €1.5 billion in 2028 in 2021 prices. While it is a boost, there is limited space for any new major capital purchases, with €469 million for Permanent