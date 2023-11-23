Ireland commits to major equipment procurement schedules
The Irish Government has outlined medium-term procurement plans as part of an effort to meet the country’s strategic review of 2015 and fulfil the recommendations of Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces of February last year.
The Detailed Implementation Plan for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces report covered previously foreshadowed procurements.
The programme will include a primary radar capability, UAS and counter-UAS capability, fixed-wing strategic aircraft, replacement of medium-lift helicopters with larger aircraft, and management and replacement of the naval fleet.
The implementation plan covered a wide range of issues including green policies, wages
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Defence Notes
-
Canada weighs up options to replace equipment sent to Ukraine
Canada has been considering its plans for replacing military equipment donated to Ukraine for its fight against invading Russia forces, including howitzers, tanks, missiles and small arms.
-
Can the Pentagon counter China and Russia’s weapons of mass destruction?
The recent advances in military programmes in China, Iran, North Korea and Russia has put US capacity to counter nuclear and biological threats in check.
-
EU report: Europe needs more agile forces and a change in focus in the face of Russian aggression
The 2023 EU Capability Development Priorities plan outlines changes in defence posture based on political guidance provided by the Strategic Compass, as well as lessons observed from Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.
-
Pentagon will run out of funds to support Ukraine over the coming week
The US Department of Defense has implored Congress to approve the national security supplemental request in order to continue to meet Kyiv's battlefield needs.
-
RTX set for missile defence deal with Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric
Rare deal would see a Japanese manufacturer supply a foreign armed force ahead of a domestic defence force.