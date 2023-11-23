To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Ireland commits to major equipment procurement schedules

23rd November 2023 - 13:30 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Dublin

RSS

The Irish Air Corps operate AW139s but has been planning to purchase larger helicopters. (Photo: Irish Defence Forces)

The Irish Defence Forces has a range of challenges to overcome including discontent in sections of the forces, a need for cultural change, pay rates and equipment shortfalls. An implementation plan released 21 November has, however, provided projected timelines for change and procurement.

The Irish Government has outlined medium-term procurement plans as part of an effort to meet the country’s strategic review of 2015 and fulfil the recommendations of Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces of February last year.

The Detailed Implementation Plan for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces report covered previously foreshadowed procurements.

The programme will include a primary radar capability, UAS and counter-UAS capability, fixed-wing strategic aircraft, replacement of medium-lift helicopters with larger aircraft, and management and replacement of the naval fleet.

The implementation plan covered a wide range of issues including green policies, wages

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us