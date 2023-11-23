Ireland commits to major equipment procurement schedules

The Irish Government has outlined medium-term procurement plans as part of an effort to meet the country’s strategic review of 2015 and fulfil the recommendations of Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces of February last year.

The Detailed Implementation Plan for the Report of the Commission on the Defence Forces report covered previously foreshadowed procurements.

The programme will include a primary radar capability, UAS and counter-UAS capability, fixed-wing strategic aircraft, replacement of medium-lift helicopters with larger aircraft, and management and replacement of the naval fleet.

The implementation plan covered a wide range of issues including green policies, wages