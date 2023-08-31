Indian defence purchases from Russia are in trouble

The delivery of assorted Russian materiel to India faces uncertainty and delays, as both sides struggle to determine a dependable payment mechanism that does not violate US, EU and other sanctions imposed on Moscow after its Ukraine invasion.

Industry officials said Indian payments of over $3 billion to Russia for varied platforms, plus spares and components for in-service equipment, have accumulated over the past 10-12 months. This has resulted in Moscow halting all further credit to Delhi for defence purchases.

They said the initial complex rupee-ruble arrangement of payments via ‘vostro’ accounts, agreed in early 2022, had proven ‘unsatisfactory’. It