To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

IITSEC 2013: Lockheed Martin demonstrates affordability in training cycle

3rd December 2013 - 13:10 GMT | by Darren Lake in Orlando

RSS

Lockheed Martin is adapting to the constrained fiscal environment in the US by showing that money can be saved during the training process.

‘Right now the Department of Defense and the customer want us to show what we can do to be more affordable,’ Vic Torla, director business development training solutions at Lockheed Martin, explained to Shephard. ‘But that can mean a lot of different things to different people.’

Torla said it was not difficult to quantify training outcomes and to identify affordable opportunities across the training spectrum. Lockheed Martin has looked at every level of training right

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Darren Lake

Author

Darren Lake

Darren has more than two decades of experience in aerospace and defence journalism. After completing …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us