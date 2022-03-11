To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

IAI reveals long-range MPA order from Asia-Pacific customer

11th March 2022 - 11:48 GMT | by Tim Martin in Belfast

The ELI-3660 MPA was first launched by IAI in 2015. (Photo: IAI)

IAI will manufacture a long-range MPA for an unnamed Asia-Pacific customer.

IAI has secured a production contract from an undisclosed Asia-Pacific customer for a long-range maritime patrol aircraft (MPA).

Despite being unable to share key details of the deal on account of customer sensitivities, Avishai Izhakan, deputy GM of the Airborne Systems & Radars division in IAI subsidiary Elta, did confirm that deliveries of the aircraft in question are still to take place.

‘We are in the middle of a programme, specifically covering a long-range maritime patrol aircraft that is optimised for maritime surveillance; naturally, I cannot disclose the name of the customer,’ he explained.

The specific model of the MPA was

